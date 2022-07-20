Thai police to launch point-deduction system for traffic violations from January

After increasing penalties for traffic violations, the Royal Thai Police have said they intend to implement a so-called traffic point-cutting system at the beginning of next year, a form of electronic traffic ticketing designed to improve driving discipline and reduce road accidents.

According to Pol Maj Gen Ekkarat Limsangkat, chief of the Highway Police Division, beginning January 9, 2023, every driver's license holder will be assigned 12 points, which will then be deducted for violations of traffic laws.







Pol Maj Gen Ekkarat said infractions that can result in a one-point deduction include exceeding the speed limit, failing to stop for pedestrians at zebra crossings, not wearing a safety helmet, not fastening one’s seat belt, and talking on the phone while driving.

Drivers who run red lights or intentionally drive in the wrong direction will lose two points, while illegal street racing will lose three points. Four points are the maximum penalty for serious violations such as drunk driving.





The chief of the Highway Police Division said losing all 12 points would result in a 90-day suspension of the driver’s license, with the deducted points to be reinstated 12 months after their removal.

More information is available at https://ptm.police.go.th/eTicket or via the government's Pao Tang e-wallet application. (NNT)
































