Thai police to investigate key figures behind illegal fishing

The national police have pledged to address illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing at its roots, by identifying and suppressing capitalists and mafia behind the practice. An assistant police chief has promised local fishermen any government officials or politicians involved will be prosecuted.







Pol Lt Gen SurachateHakparn, Assistant Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police said key figures behind the illegal practice will be brought to justice. His remark was delivered during his meeting with fisherfolks in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate said the police will be reviving cold cases before their statutes of limitations expire. He promised to enforce the law against everyone involved in IUU fishing.



Following this meeting, the assistant police chief had discussions with commercial fisherman delegates on the sustaining of Thailand’s fisheries standards after the lifting of the Yellow Card status by the European Union. (NNT)



























