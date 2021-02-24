Thai police raid plant producing fake brand products with migrant workers near Bangkok

Officials raided a big plant of considerable fake products including seasoning powder, soaps and dishwashing liquid of well-known brands and seized tons of raw materials and at least 100,000 packages.

Officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and police took the action at a plant in the Orrada Factory Land estate in Lam Luk Ka district in response to complaints. During the raid, the officials saw migrant workers packing fake Ajinomoto seasoning powder products, Sunlight dishwashing liquid and Bennett soaps.







Officials learned that fake products had been made there for over a year. Fake seasoning products were made from unbranded seasoning powder mixed with salt. Dishwashing liquid was homemade. Soaps from an unidentified source were wrapped with plastic and placed in boxes bearing the “BENNET” brand. The fake products were sent to southern provinces, especially Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.







Dr Supatra Boonserm, deputy secretary-general of the FDA, said the fake products bore licensed brands which were thus difficult for officials to detect. She advised consumers not to buy unusually cheap products or those available through unreliable sources. (TNA)











