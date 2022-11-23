Thai police find clue to bomber of flats in Narathiwat

Police found that a man dressing like a plainclothes policeman parked a bomb-carrying pickup truck which later went off, killed one police captain and injured 43 others at a police flat compound in Muang district on Nov 22.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police Office, and forensic officers inspected the bomb scene and found parts of a time bomb that was apparently placed in a 50-kilogram cooking gas cylinder.







The national police chief was informed that detectives were hunting for the bombing suspect who appeared on surveillance camera footage while wearing a gray polo shirt and dark blue tactical pants. The footage will be sharpened and detectives would then identify the suspect.

Meanwhile, the national police chief ordered temporary residences for affected police and their families, the quick repair of damaged flats and strict security measures to prevent such an incident from recurring.







Pol Gen Damrongsak also ordered a seven-level salary increase for Pol Capt Sutthirak Phanthaniya who was killed in the bombing. The police would request a police general rank for him and provide his family with welfare and privileges. Financial aid for affected people initially exceeded 3 million baht. (TNA)



































