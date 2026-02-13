Thai Police earn top global rankings at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 in Dubai

By Pattaya Mail
Elite Royal Thai Police SWAT officers compete during the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 in Dubai, where Thai teams ranked among the world’s best against 109 elite units from 48 countries, showcasing tactical precision, endurance, and teamwork.

BANGKOK, Thailand – Royal Thai Police (RTP) SWAT teams earned top global rankings at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 in Dubai, competing against 109 teams from 48 countries. The five-day competition tested elite special operations units in endurance, tactical precision, firearms accuracy, and coordinated team performance across five demanding stages.



Team Royal Thai Police B finished fifth overall, placing Thailand among the top performers worldwide, while Team Royal Thai Police A secured tenth place. Team Royal Thai Police C, an all-female unit ranked 57th internationally, demonstrated strong capability in a highly competitive environment.

Officials said the RTP teams’ strong performance in the event highlights the force’s high readiness, professionalism, and tactical capabilities on the international stage. (NNT)















