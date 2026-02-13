Thai Police earn top global rankings at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 in Dubai

BANGKOK, Thailand – Royal Thai Police (RTP) SWAT teams earned top global rankings at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 in Dubai, competing against 109 teams from 48 countries. The five-day competition tested elite special operations units in endurance, tactical precision, firearms accuracy, and coordinated team performance across five demanding stages.







Team Royal Thai Police B finished fifth overall, placing Thailand among the top performers worldwide, while Team Royal Thai Police A secured tenth place. Team Royal Thai Police C, an all-female unit ranked 57th internationally, demonstrated strong capability in a highly competitive environment.

Officials said the RTP teams’ strong performance in the event highlights the force’s high readiness, professionalism, and tactical capabilities on the international stage. (NNT)



































