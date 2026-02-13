Pheu Thai probes ballot barcodes, warns Thailand election could be ruled invalid

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Pheu Thai Party is gathering evidence regarding barcodes found on election ballots, which party leaders suggest could compromise voter anonymity and potentially void the election.

Chusak Sirinil, the party’s deputy leader, stated on Friday that legal teams are investigating whether the barcodes allow individual votes to be traced back to specific citizens via stubs signed at polling stations.







If the voting is not secret, it would violate the constitution, Chusak said.

He clarified that while the Election Commission (EC) can order recounts or re-polls, only the Constitutional Court—via a petition from the Office of the Ombudsman—has the authority to declare an entire election void.

The party’s legal team is currently finalizing evidence to determine if the EC acted with intent or negligence before proceeding with formal legal action. (TNA)



































