Government seeks Election Commission approval for additional flood compensation funds

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Paradorn Prissananantakula has affirmed that the government is pushing for additional compensation for flood victims in the lower North, Central, and Southern regions, pending approval from the Election Commission. He said the matter requires prior clearance because of restrictions during the recent election period.

The Cabinet on January 13 approved 2.20 billion baht in additional central funding to assist individuals who registered late and were not included in earlier relief payments. More than 20 billion baht has already been distributed in two previous rounds of compensation.







Paradorn said the latest allocation is intended for eligible victims who were previously left out, not a new assistance scheme. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has submitted complete documentation and clarifications to the Election Commission for review.

Minister Paradorn added that the government has fulfilled its responsibilities and is closely following the commission’s deliberations to ensure the funds are released without delay. (NNT)



































