Thai police detain son of Spanish actor in connection with Colombian death

BANGKOK (NNT) – The son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre has been detained in Thailand in connection with the death and dismemberment of a Colombian man on Koh Phangan island.

According to Pol Maj Gen Saranyu Chamnanrat, Daniel Sancho Bronchal appeared before a court on Monday (7 Aug) as police sought his continued detention for investigation.

Sancho on Sunday (6 Aug) traveled with police to seven sites, including a beach where he is accused of dumping plastic bags containing body parts of a man police later identified as 44-year-old Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga.







Pol Maj Gen Saranyu said the 29-year-old Sancho is charged with premeditated murder and concealing and removing body parts to cover up the death or the cause of death of the victim.

Media reported that Sancho, the son of the well-known actor Rodolfo Sancho, who starred in “El Ministerio del Tiempo” (“The Ministry of Time”) and actress Silvia Bronchalo, works as a chef and was visiting Thailand on holiday.

His family on Sunday released a statement asking for “maximum respect, both for Daniel Sancho himself and for the whole family, in these delicate moments of maximum confusion”.







Sancho was detained shortly after body parts were found at a landfill on Koh Phangan, an island well-known to tourists for monthly ’full moon’ parties. Police say he has confessed to the crime.

The police said DNA tests of the remains proved them to be of Arrieta, adding that they have other evidence against Sancho. The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue the search for the rest of Arrieta’s remains. (NNT)

















