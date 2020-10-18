Thai police denies using rubber bullets, tear gas against protestors in Bangkok

The Royal Thai Police insisted no rubber bullets or tear gas had been used to disperse the demonstrators at the Pathumwan intersection yesterday.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

According to deputy police spokesperson Krissana Pattanacharoen, the police repeated its warnings to demonstrators but to no avail and then they had to follow the international practice by restoring public space.









It said that the blue liquid hosed on demonstrators was the mixture of water and chemicals which caused eye and body irritation but was not fatal. The liquid also complies with international practices.

The police also said that seven people were arrested for violating the state of emergency decree.

Arrest warrants were additionally issued for 12 more people including demonstration leader Panupong Jadnok aka Mike Rayong for violating the state of emergency decree which carries the maximum jail term of two years and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. (TNA)











