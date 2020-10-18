Chiang Mai fire crews prep for Yi Peng blazes

By Nopniwat Krailerg
Chiang Mai emergency personnel practice using fire-foam in preparation for the upcoming Yi Peng Festival.

Chiang Mai emergency personnel practiced their response to fires that could be sparked by the Yi Peng flying lantern festival later, during Loy Krathong.



Deputy Mayor Sunthorn Yamsiri opened the Oct. 16 oil-fire drill with firefighters from Chiang Mai International Airport and the local Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, using extinguishing foam.

The crews also practiced various response tactics to aid people injured or endangered by fires set off by the lanterns on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Trained firefighters work in concert with high-pressure hoses.

The crews also practiced various response tactics to aid injured people.


