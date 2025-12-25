Weather warning issued for seven southern provinces amid heavy rain and monsoon winds

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has issued a weather warning for seven southern provinces—Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat—urging residents to stay alert for flash floods, forest runoff, river overflow, and landslides between December 25 and 28.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Airin Phanrit, the advisory follows forecasts of a moderately strong northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea. The system is expected to bring widespread rainfall to the eastern coast of the South, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, strengthening winds are generating waves of about two meters, with waves rising above that level in thunderstorm areas.







The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has been directed to coordinate with provincial authorities and regional disaster centers in Surat Thani and Songkhla to prepare for possible emergencies. Officials have been instructed to closely monitor weather conditions, rainfall levels, and local water levels, and to position emergency teams and equipment in high-risk locations for rapid response.

Authorities are closely monitoring locations where rainfall could exceed 90 millimeters in 24 hours, maintaining round-the-clock surveillance in vulnerable areas and ensuring readiness to provide immediate assistance. Public communication efforts have also been increased so residents continue to receive official updates and early warnings.





Residents are advised to follow weather reports and government announcements and prepare for possible emergencies. Alerts are available through the THAI DISASTER ALERT mobile application, while incidents can be reported via the Line account “DDPM Incident Report 1784” or the 24-hour National Safety Hotline 1784. (NNT)



































