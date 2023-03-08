Thai PM’s statement on 2023 International Women’s Day

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered a statement via the Radio Thailand on occasion of the 2023 International Women’s Day (March 8). Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of his statement as follows:

On occasion of the 2023 International Women’s Day, the Prime Minister, on behalf of the Government, conveyed well wishes and regards to all the Thai women and women development advocates. The United Nations has annually celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8 to recognize women’s value and integrity, and raise awareness on gender parity, as well as to encourage actions for women development in various areas.







The Prime Minister emphasized the Government’s commitment to create opportunities for people of all ages and groups, especially women who constitute over half of the country’s population. Recognizing women’s potential as driving forces for national development in wide-ranging dimensions, the Government has strived to empower women, and campaigned for attitude change toward women’s roles in the society on the basis of human dignity and value.







Thailand has set the theme for 2023 International Women’s Day as “Women and Girl Powers: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” to encourage women of all ages to take part in economic and social development, and in transforming Thailand into a developed digital economy within 2027.

In closing, the Prime Minister invited the virtue of all sacredness, and the royal prestige of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen to bless all the Thai women and women development advocates happiness and prosperity with strong physical and mental health, and may their wishes come true.



























