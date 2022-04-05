Thai PM receives Pfizer vaccines donated by France

The French ambassador to Thailand, Thierry Mathou on Monday handed over 3.2 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as he paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at Government House on Monday.

The Prime Minister thanked the French Government for the donation of 3,268,620 doses of Pfizer vaccines, and the French Ambassador who has played a crucial role in promoting close relations and cooperation between Thailand and France.

He also expressed pleasure to continue to strengthen cooperation with the French Government in all dimensions, including public health, in a bid to overcome the COVID-19 situation together, and affirmed Thailand's commitment to equitably distribute the donated vaccines to the people.







The French Ambassador expressed pleasure and honor to present the donated vaccines to the Prime Minister. This gesture reflects long-standing friendship, and the two countries could further exchange experience and knowledge on COVID-19 situation administration and other public health issues.

He would be pleased to continue to forge bilateral relations between the two countries, especially an exchange of visits and the elevation to strategic partnership, as well as multilateral cooperation under the ASEAN-France framework, as the latter is one of ASEAN’s development partners.



On bilateral cooperation, both the Prime Minister and the French Ambassador were pleased with the Roadmap for Thai-French Relations (2022-2025), signed in Paris during the Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that endeavors under the roadmap will soon be tangibly executed on the basis of mutual interest for post-COVID-19 socio-economic rehabilitation. The French Ambassador also agreed to upgrade mutual relations to strategic partnership through the signing of Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA). (TNA)


































