Private hospitals in Thailand join universal health coverage plan

Over 100 private hospitals have joined the National Health Security Office (NHSO)’s COVID-19 self-treatment programs as part of the universal health coverage plan to assist patients with mild symptoms in recovering at home.

NHSO Secretary-General Dr Jadet Thammathat-aree announced on Monday (4 April) that patients with mild symptoms are no longer covered under the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) Plus treatment program and must use universal health coverage for alternative welfare options.



Dr Jadet said UCEP Plus is now reserved for patients with moderate to severe symptoms, advising patients with mild symptoms such as fever, loss of smell and taste, sore throat, cough, runny nose and diarrhea to seek medical attention at NHSO-approved facilities.

Patients utilizing the alternative welfare options will be screened by medical personnel before entering home and community isolation programs or receiving treatment at their preferred hospital.







For home and community isolation, as well as hospital treatment, patients will be provided with meals and their symptoms monitored, with hospitals able to disburse up to 12,000 baht to treat each of them for up to 7 days. (NNT)

































