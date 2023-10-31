Anutin reveals policy to allow nighttime entertainment venues to operate until 4 a.m.

The extension of nighttime entertainment venues’ operating hours will be proposed to the Cabinet by December 15, said Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

He has revealed the government’s policy to allow nighttime entertainment venues to operate until 4 a.m., with a specific focus on tourist destinations such as Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Bangkok.







The government is set to establish designated zones for extended operating hours and is open to feedback from the public in these specific areas.

A deadline has been set. If everything proceeds smoothly, the policy will be officially announced as a ministry regulation and presented to the cabinet by December 15, aligning with the upcoming tourist festival. This policy is seen as a means to turn challenges into economic opportunities and boost income. (TNA)













