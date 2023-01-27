Thai PM orders crackdown on illegal pork imports

Thai authorities last year seized some 1 million kilograms of pork products illegally imported from foreign countries. The Prime Minister has ordered related agencies to continue suppressing illegal pork product imports to prevent the spread of animal diseases.







Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered responsible units to work stringently on this matter, while at the same time providing help to local farmers and avoiding impacts on consumers.

The Prime Minister thanked all for their efforts that led to the successful crackdown while stressing that the issue still needs to be closely monitored.







The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Department of Livestock Development have been working with regional pig farmer associations to address illegal pork imports, set an appropriate price structure for pork products, and prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Thailand last year seized and destroyed around 1 million kilograms of illegally imported pork products. (NNT)

































