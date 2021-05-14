Thai PM opens field hospital with capacity of 3,000-5,000 beds in Bangkok

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha opened a large field hospital named Busarakham to treat COVID-19 patients.

The new facility was set up at the Challenger Hall in Muang Thong Thani housing estate in Bangkok. Presiding over its opening, the prime minister received donations from the private sector and inspected the command unit of the field hospital, its patient reception zone, garden and toilets. He also saw wards of patients with different stages of the disease including those dependent on ventilators.







Busarakham Hospital is manned with 780 medical workers and is initially capable of admitting about 1,200 symptomatic patients. The capacity can be expanded to 3,000-5,000 beds. Critically ill patients at the field hospital will be referred to established hospitals. (TNA)





























