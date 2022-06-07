Thai PM inspires agencies to promote tourism via metaverse

Relevant units are being urged to consider utilizing new innovations, including metaverse technology, to promote tourism in Thailand.

The recommendation was made during Thailand Tourism Congress 2022 in Phuket, where the prime minister delivered a keynote address on sustainably enhancing the quality of Thai tourism.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha described tourism as the main revenue engine for Thailand. In addition to the metaverse, he called on those responsible for promoting tourism to look into the use of Augmented Reality (AR) and blockchain technology. He also said it should be possible to attract new travelers to Thailand using virtual reality, similar to South Korea’s plan to launch “Metaverse Seoul” as part of its Seoul Vision 2020. This would establish Seoul as the world’s first capital to be represented in the metaverse. Gen Prayut noted that Bangkok could become the second.





Additionally, the premier said his administration was ready to listen to tourism-related proposals from Phuket’s private sector. These will then be compiled into a white paper and submitted to the government at the end of the congress.

Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) President Bhummikit Ruktaengam meanwhile proposed that the administration amend certain laws to better accommodate tourists. These would include laws requiring travelers to fill out unnecessary documents, with the aim of replacing them with more convenient online applications. (NNT)

































