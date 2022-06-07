‘Deep Week Thailand’ brings world’s leading free divers to Phuket

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report the success of the Deep Week Thailand event that was held in Thailand for the first time, from 14-21 May, 2022, in the beautiful beach destination of Phuket.

Ms. Parichart Boonclai, TAT Executive Director, Advertising and Public Relations, said, “TAT is delighted to support the hosting of the Deep Week Thailand event to celebrate the country’s reopening and reiterate Phuket’s outstanding public safety and health measures. The event was also instrumental in helping show the world Thailand is offering new tourism experiences, such as sports tourism, one of the key areas being marketed in the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign. This can help stimulate tourism growth back to the country and generate income that is distributed to urban areas and local communities.”







The Deep Week Thailand event, which was led by Adam Stern, a famous Australian free diver attracted more than 160 participants from 20 countries, including the world’s number one free dive athlete Alexey Molchanov of Russia, famous French free diver Thibault Guignes, and Australian champion free diver Adam Stern.







As the world’s largest free diving festival and premier Free Diving Education Event, Deep Week brings together the best free divers, free diving instructors and experts from around the globe to the one place, where they share their knowledge and help improve the skills of free diving enthusiasts through line training, pool sessions, workshops, and more.

With the Deep Week event in Phuket, Thailand joins Australia, Croatia, the Philippines, and Indonesia (Bali) on the list of international destinations that have also hosted the renowned event.



Ms. Nantasiri Ronnasiri, TAT Phuket Office Director, said, “Phuket province is once again ready to welcome tourists with its beautiful natural scenery, fantastic food, world-class facilities for marine activities, and renowned wellness resorts and sports centres. Deep Week Thailand further enhanced the awareness of Phuket’s readiness and capabilities as a tourism hub of the Southeast Asia region, as well as a centre for the increasing-popular free diving activities.” (TAT)





































































