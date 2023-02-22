Thai PM inspects water projects, airport terminal progress in Nakhon Si Thammarat

The Prime Minister visited Nakhon Si Thammarat province in the south of Thailand to inspect government projects, particularly water management undertakings.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived at Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport on Monday (Feb 20), where he was greeted by the provincial governor Apinan Phuakphong, and received a briefing on the construction progress of the airport’s new passenger terminal from the acting airport director Ms. Janya Panjaperee.







Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport has received 1.46 billion baht in government funding to improve its passenger capacity, which will support the airport’s future international operations.

This expansion project will see the airport’s passenger capacity increase from 1.6 million passengers per year to 4.6 million. Construction of the new passenger terminal is expected to complete in May, with the construction progress now at 98%.









The Prime Minister on this occasion emphasized the government’s willingness to support Nakhon Si Thammarat’s growth, and development to better accommodate tourists.

The Prime Minister then traveled to inspect the progress of the province’s campaigns addressing repeated flooding and drought disasters at Chulabhorn District Community Hall, where he was greeted by many people.







The Prime Minister said the government’s efforts to promote tourism are coming to fruition, particularly on tourism promotion in secondary cities, inter-city, and international connectivities, and the ambition to promote secondary cities into more prominent destinations.

On water management, the Prime Minister said the government has already proceeded with its plans in many areas including Nakhon Si Thammarat. The plan for Nakhon Si Thammarat province involves the construction of reservoirs upstream and water retention areas downstream to help mitigate flooding.





He then asked the Ministry of Interior to help mitigate the flooding and drought disasters in Chulabhorn district, and help the affected villagers.

The Prime Minister later traveled to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital to inspect the capacity-building project for excellence in medicine for the upper southern provinces. Prior to his return to Bangkok, the Prime Minister then visited Khlong Plian in Sichon district to observe the effort to address repeated flooding in the area. (NNT)





























