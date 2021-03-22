Thai PM hastens Bang Kloi land conflict remedy for Karen villagers

The Prime Minister revealed today that in a few months a solution to the Bang Kloi land conflict will be reached, especially a solution to assigning agricultural land to locals.



General Prayut Chan-O-Cha, assured all parties to the conflict in a PM PODCAST online radio program, that a solution to the Bang Kloi land dispute will be announced in a few months.







According to the PM, he recently signed an agreement to establish a committee to be responsible for solving problems that include well-being, land for agriculture, and lawsuits related to Karen villagers in Bang Kloi in Phetchaburi province.







One thing that has to be solved as soon as possible is the conflict over agricultural land, because currently villagers can no longer attend to their crops as land use has been halted for over a month already. (NNT)













