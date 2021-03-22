Thai opposition party ‘Pheu Thai’ condemns rally crackdown

The Pheu Thai Party condemns a crackdown on demonstrators on March 20, saying the government was abusing its power and the House committees on foreign affairs and children protection were asked to work out solutions.



Pheu Thai spokesperson Arunee Kasayanond said video clips on the crackdown clearly showed riot police overly employed force to handle demonstrators apart from using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.







The unreasonable use of force was illegal and the Pheu Thai Party condemned it and demanded the prime minister who chaired the Police Commission to take responsibility, she said.

The Pheu Thai spokesperson also demanded the government protect the right of expression of juveniles in compliance with the Child Protection Act and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) as some of young protesters who were facing legal action was only 14 years old.







Miss Arunee said the Pheu Thai Party already asked the chairmen of the House committees on foreign affairs and affairs about children, juveniles, women, senior citizens, people with disabilities, ethnic people and those with various genders to discuss immediate solutions with organizations, working on justice for juveniles, international organizations and child rights organizations in the civil sector. (TNA)













