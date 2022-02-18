Thai PM discusses trade cooperation with ‘Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce’

Thailand’s Prime Minister and members of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand on Thursday discussed cooperation in trade and investment for economic recovery. The Thai premier underlined the implementation of the BCG economic model for sustainable development.



Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed Mr. Stanley Kang, chairman and the delegates of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) on Thursday. Gen Prayut acknowledged recent discussions made between the organization and government agencies to promote trade and investment, and to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.







The Prime Minister said the government has been implementing measures that strike a balance between health and business operations. He added that the private sector plays an important role in helping Thailand recover from the pandemic.

He noted Thailand will be hosting meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) this year. The Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model will be the foundation of this year’s theme.

JFCCT delegates on this occasion thanked the Thai government for support, especially for close cooperation with Thai agencies, particularly the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

They expressed their confidence in the government’s strategy based on the Prime Minister’s policies, such as the country’s reopening plan, Thailand 4.0 policy, and digital development strategies.

The delegates also agreed with Thailand’s BCG economic model and expressed their willingness to co-invest for mutual benefits. (NNT)



















































