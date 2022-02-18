Thai Labor Ministry to consider adjusting minimum wages in July

The government will meet in July on adjusting the minimum wage rate, according to the Labor Minister.

During a parliamentary debate, Minister Suchart Chomklin stated that the matter must take into consideration opinions from employers, laborers, and the administration.



The meeting on the matter last year concluded to maintain the current rates of between 313 baht and 336 baht, depending on the location. There was an equal number of those agreeing and disagreeing with the decision.

Provincial Representatives from the three sides will propose more suitable wages to the meeting in July for the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry to consider.







The administration has issued various measures to help people cope with the rising living expenses. These measures include the “Mor 33 Rao Rak Kun” campaign, a compensation program for people in the lockdown provinces, and the initiative to lower employee’s contributions to the social security program. (NNT)































