Thieves with dog steal sewer grates from brake repair shop

A Sriracha automotive shop complained to police that two thieves and their dog stole two iron sewer grates from the property in broad daylight.

Technician Todsaporn Thongkum, 20, showed the media security-camera video of the theft Feb. 17 at Bung Brakes in the Soi 6 Nong Wah Community.



Two men and a dog pulled up behind the shop with a sidecar motorbike. One looked around for any employees – there were none – while the other used tools to break the heavy grates free. The iron destined for sale as scrap was loaded into the sidecar and thieves and dog sped away.

The shop owner complained that the grates cost 2,000 baht each and now leave dangerous open sewer holes on the property.





































