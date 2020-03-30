Sattahip monk gains fame for anti-COVID ritual

Russians have been flocking to a Sattahip temple to be sprinkled with water to supposedly spare them from COVID-19.







The deputy abbot at Wat Thepprasit Taothan, Boonsong Jantimo, better known as Luang Phu Aeed, has gained notoriety for performing mystical rituals in forests to find missing people and banishing the spirit of a young boy who locals believe was haunting them.

Now he’s performing ceremonies in which holy water is sprinkled on believers to ward off diseases like the coronavirus.

Russians in Najomtien have taken the bait, with a number of expats and tourists asking the monk to perform the ritual on them.











