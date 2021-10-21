Thai PM brings relief to residents in flood-hit Sing Buri Province

Thailand’s Prime Minister visited Sing Buri province to meet with flood-hit villagers and to inspect local flood responses.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday went to the flood-hit Sing Buri province to inspect the current flood situation. His visit started at Bang Khae Nai community, where he delivered relief supplies and floatable toilets to affected villagers. By boat, he visited villagers whose homes were submerged under 1-meter-deep water which was paralyzing any modes of ground transport.







Gen. Prayut then met with staff members stationed at a water pump, and inspected the placing of sandbags along the Chao Phraya River, preventing the rising water from flowing into villages on the opposite side.

The water level at this spot almost reached the top of the makeshift floodwall, however, the water level seemed to have stabilized, according to local people.

The community here was served fresh meals by a mobile kitchen run by the Royal Thai Armed Forces.







The Prime Minister then inspected a floodwall at Wat Chaloemmat, where he met with a crowd of people who offered words of encouragement.

He said the government was closely monitoring the flood situation and would be making changes to make people’s lives better.

The Prime Minister then made a final stop at Sing Buri Technical College to preside over the launching ceremony of Thailand Post’s Deliver Wellness campaign, where he dispatched drones to deliver medicine boxes to flood-hit households.





























