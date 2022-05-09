Thai PM affirms neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine crisis before U.S. visit May 12-13

Thailand has affirmed that it will not take sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as the kingdom prepares to join a high-level U.S.-ASEAN meeting next week in Washington, D.C.

On Sunday (8 May), Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha briefed the press on Thailand’s position as he announced his participation in the meeting scheduled for May 12-13 in the United States.



According to the premier, the Russia-Ukraine crisis could be discussed between ASEAN leaders and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during the meeting. However, he said he believed there were more pressing issues, such as the economy, trade and investment, as well as situations in the region that must be resolved immediately.

Gen Prayut made clear Thailand’s support for the ASEAN position on the conflict, which promotes the need for peaceful dialogue between the parties involved. In addition, he said his seven years as prime minister guaranteed his understanding of international affairs and the kingdom’s proper stance on the issue.







Usana Berananda, director-general of the Department of ASEAN Affairs, said the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as tensions in the South China Sea and the crisis in Myanmar, could be discussed at the summit.

According to officials, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon will be in charge of national affairs while the Thai prime minister is in the United States. (NNT)

































