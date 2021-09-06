Thai physicians advise recovered COVID-19 patients to get regular kidney checkups

The Royal College of Physicians of Thailand has advised patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to get kidney checkups regularly, as they are at risk of their kidneys losing efficiency.

Royal college president Dr. Anutra Chittinandana said a study, published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology on kidney outcomes in long COVID-19 patients, found that the rates of Acute Kidney Injury, End Stage Kidney Disease and Major Adverse Kidney Events have increased among recovered COVID-19 patients, especially those who had been hospitalized and stayed in ICU.







He said the study also found that the kidney’s estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR) among post-acute COVID-19 patients could decrease by up to 50%. Therefore, those who have recovered from COVID-19 should receive regular kidney checkups, before the eGFR drops to a dangerous level.

The six-month study compared 89,216 recovered COVID-19 patients with 1,637,467 people who have never been infected. (NNT)

























