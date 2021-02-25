Thai parties discuss cabinet quotas to replace jailed ministers after court sentences

BANGKOK – Phalang Pracharat Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, says a Cabinet reshuffle is up to the Prime Minister after two of the party’s members in the administration were removed from their posts upon court sentencing.







DPM Gen Prawit responded to queries from the news media, by saying he had yet to discuss replacing the ministers but dismissed speculation that the two Phalang Pracharat affiliated ministers were holding their posts due to their involvement in the political movement that ultimately saw them sentenced to jail terms.







On speculation Deputy Minister of Labor, Naruemol Pinyosinwat would take over as Minister of Education in the place of Nataphol Teepsuwan, and that Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Capt. Thamanat Prompow would be appointed Minister of a Digital Economy and Society, Gen Prawit declined to comment.







Similarly, Minister of Labor Suchat Chomklin, said that he had not been briefed on any cabinet reshuffle plans, and while denying he would be shifted to another role, admitted it was up to the Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister and Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit meanwhile, said the party has yet to discuss Thaworn Senneam having to leave his post as Deputy Minister of Transport, but acknowledged the party’s quota in the Cabinet would influence any relevant appointments. He assured the media that the party has a process to follow in deciding who to field for Cabinet posts, but noted the PM has yet to give any signal.







Bhumjai Thai Party deputy leader Chada Thaiset declined to speculate on whether or not the party would have its quota in the Cabinet adjusted due to its higher number of MPs, and said it was a matter for the party’s Secretary-General or leader to comment on. (NNT)











