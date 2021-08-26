Thai parliament approves two ballot general election voting

Thailand’s parliament has approved charter amendments to switch to using two ballots instead of one in a general election after the joint sitting of MPs and senators voted to pass the amendments during a session that began on Tuesday.

The parliamentarians were called to cast their votes yesterday on a motion to endorse a key change to the amendment proposal. Under the amendments, there will be one ballot for electing a constituency MP and another for a party list MP.







The amendments were drafted by a committee comprised of MPs and senators. The proposal specified nine sections in the charter for modification. The sections cover legal content which must be reviewed to accommodate the new, two-ballot election method.

However, only four sections were slated for amendments, as the committee resolved to drop some sections it deemed unnecessary and which could subject its members to legal complications later. (NNT)




























