Phuket holds traditional southern dance shows for sandbox tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently staged a series of special Southern folk performances at selected venues in Phuket as part of the ‘Happy Paradise’ activities to enrich ‘Phuket Sandbox’ tourists experience with a touch of local culture and colour.

A total of six performances were held between 18-23 August, 2021, showcasing two particular dances – the Manorah and Ron Rae.







Three Manorah dance performances were held on 18 August, 2021, at Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach, on 20 August, 2021, at Impiana Resort Patong, and on 21 August, 2021, at the Katathani Phuket Beach Resort.

In addition, three Ron Rae dance performances were held on 21 August, 2021, at The Shore at Katathani, on 22 August, 2021, at The Nai Harn, and on 23 August, 2021, at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket.





The Manorah dance is considered among the highest standard of classical performances from Southern Thailand. Clad in outfits made from colourful beads, the performers move delicately and gracefully to the tempo of Southern music accompanied by an ad-lib poem.

The Ron Rae dance is a unique show of the Phuket people, which imitates the finding, panning, and drying of minerals, the mining process synonymous with the South. It is an enchanting mix of delicate dance moves by performers in traditional costumes and Southern rhythmic music, and was once performed to welcome the Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother of Thailand on her first visit to the region in 1959.







The Happy Paradise project, organised by TAT, is aimed at boosting confidence in the gradual reopening of Thailand to tourism among both foreign tourists and local communities. It is also a way to generate additional income that can be distributed to these communities in the pilot reopening areas of Phuket (island-wide), Krabi (Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, and Railay Beach), Phang-Nga (Khao Lak and Ko Yao), and Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao).

Along with the series of Manorah and Ron Rae dance performances, the Happy Paradise project has also seen the presentation of 1,000 Happy Paradise Welcome Kits to Phuket Sandbox tourists arriving at Phuket International Airport during the three days of 12-14 August, 2021. These contained special edition badges, which could be used to redeem various privileges during tourists’ stay.

Happy Paradise souvenirs, in the form of unique community products of Southern Thailand, have also been given to tourists at their SHA Plus hotels. These include Manohra bead keychains from Phatthalung province, Toei Panan Phone Bags from Krabi province, Pate cloth notebook covers from Phuket province, and phone and picture holders made of rubberwood from Trang province, among other beautifully made items.









Tourists are also invited to take photos with their Happy Paradise souvenirs at selected check-in attractions in Phuket and post these with the hashtag #ThailandHappyParadise, for a chance to win prizes.

For more information, visit https://tourismthailand.org/happyparadise.



























