Thai nurse praised for heroic CPR effort saving elderly man while traveling in Japan

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Nursing Council of Thailand has shared the inspiring story of a compassionate and skilled Thai nurse who saved the life of an elderly man who collapsed at a subway station during her trip to Japan. Her quick action ensured the man received timely medical care.

On January 22, the “Nursing Council” Facebook page posted a commendation for the heroic act performed by Lieutenant Sunaree Khiewsalab, a nurse from the Center for Patient Transfer and Ambulance Services, Police General Hospital.







The incident occurred on November 27, 2024, around 12:00 PM at the Ginza Line’s Asakusa Station in Tokyo, Japan. The elderly man collapsed and lost consciousness. Using her professional nursing skills, Sub-Lieutenant Sunaree assessed his condition, noting the absence of a pulse. She immediately performed CPR and requested an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) from subway staff.

Once the AED arrived, she paused the CPR, applied the AED pads, and prepared to administer a shock. However, as the man’s pulse returned, no electric shock was necessary. Shortly after, emergency responders arrived and transported the man to the hospital for further treatment.



The Nursing Council expressed admiration for Sub-Lieutenant Sunaree’s selfless actions, highlighting her as a role model for using professional expertise to benefit others. Her actions demonstrated altruism and brought happiness to society.

Both the story and accompanying images were shared with the nurse’s consent.

































