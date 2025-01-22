Thai-Indian man fatally hits Foodpanda rider in Bangkok road rage, wife with 4 kids pursue justice

BANGKOK, Thailand – A fatal road rage incident occurred on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok, resulting in the tragic death of a Foodpanda rider after being hit by a Toyota Altis on January 22. The driver, a 30-year-old Thai-Indian man identified as Mr. Seree, son of a fabric shop owner, was eventually apprehended after fleeing the scene.

According to reports from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation’s rescue center, the accident took place near Sukhumvit Soi 10 in Lumpini, Pathumwan. Rescue teams found the rider, Mr. Ritsak, 49, from Khlong Toei, lying unconscious near a CCTV pole. He suffered severe injuries, including a twisted leg and multiple fractures. Despite efforts by paramedics from the Police General Hospital to resuscitate him, Mr. Ritsak succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His electric motorcycle was found in a completely wrecked state.







Eyewitnesses reported seeing an altercation between Mr. Ritsak and the Toyota Altis driver on the rightmost lane of Sukhumvit Road. After an initial collision, the rider attempted to stop the car, but the driver tried to flee. Mr. Ritsak blocked the car and reportedly hit its windshield. The driver then exited his car and physically assaulted the rider. As Mr. Ritsak attempted to leave on his motorcycle, the driver chased him and deliberately rammed his vehicle into the motorcycle from the right lane to the far-left lane. This caused the rider to be thrown into a CCTV pole, resulting in his death.

The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended near Nana Intersection on Sukhumvit Soi 4 and taken into custody by Lumpini Police. During questioning, Mr. Seree admitted to the initial collision and acknowledged that he tried to flee without negotiating compensation. He described how the rider chased him down, blocked his car, and struck his windshield. He claimed that he assaulted the rider out of frustration before ramming his motorcycle in a fit of rage.

Police are charging Mr. Seree with premeditated murder and reckless driving causing death.

The victim’s wife, Ms. Saijai, 39, expressed deep grief and described her husband as the sole breadwinner of their family of six, including four school-aged children. The couple had been together for 24 years. “My husband worked tirelessly to support our family. Just this morning, he talked about paying for our eldest child’s school uniform. I don’t know how we’ll survive without him,” she said through tears. She vowed to pursue justice and hold the perpetrator accountable for his actions.







Bangkok Police Chief Unit 5, Maj. Gen. Witthawat Chinkham, stated that the case would be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. He assured the victim’s family that justice would be served independently of any compensation discussions. He also expressed concern for the victim’s family, as Mr. Rittisak was the primary breadwinner, supporting a family of seven, including four children, three of whom are still in school.

Police confirmed that the suspect showed no signs of substance abuse or mental illness but was described as hot-tempered. Investigators are committed to supporting the victim’s family throughout this ordeal.







































