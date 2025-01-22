Thailand revives military conscription regulations

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet has approved regulations exempting individuals with certain medical conditions from mandatory military conscription. The draft Ministerial Regulation, proposed by the Ministry of Defense, classifies individuals with pemphigus, congenital megacolon, and G-6-PD deficiency as Category 2, meaning they are not fully fit for service due to physical impairments. The measure ensures that only individuals classified as fully capable are conscripted, maintaining the readiness of military personnel.

Amendments to the Military Court Act were also approved, modernizing the structure of Thailand’s military justice system. The reforms officially abolish provincial military courts, leaving three levels of military courts, including Regional Military Courts, the Bangkok Military Court, and Military Unit Courts. This change follows a reorganization of the military court system in 2015, streamlining administrative processes under the Ministry of Defense.







The revised law expands the rights of civilians within the military court system. Non-military individuals can now file criminal cases in military courts, addressing gaps in access to justice for civilians affected by military-related matters. Additionally, appeals of military court rulings during martial law are now permitted in non-combat conditions, with cases directed to the Supreme Military Court.

These reforms align with Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, reinforcing fairness and transparency in military legal proceedings. The changes also bring the country’s military governance in line with international standards, supporting greater integration between civilian and military legal systems. (NNT)

































