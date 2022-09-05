Thai nationals traveling to Jeju Island, Korea must obtain K-ETA in advance

The South Korean government has enhanced its border protection measures following reports of illegal migrants entering the country as tourists via Jeju Island.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has alerted Thai nationals traveling to this island to obtain their K-ETA travel authorization in advance.







So far this year, as many as 5,000 Thai passports have been refused entry at South Korea’s immigration checkpoints. On July 2, Jeju officials turned away 115 Thai nationals who arrived on a charter flight.

South Korean authorities say there are 18,000 Thai nationals working legally in South Korea and as many as 140,000 Thais working illegally. (NNT)

































