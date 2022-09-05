Chiang Mai’s Mon Cham people move to protect their resort hotels

People of Mon Cham mountain in this Northern Province complained against forest authorities’ plan to demolish five resort hotels which allegedly encroach on a forest and they denied they were proxies.

Early this morning (Sept 5), people of Mon Cham walked from their mountain to the Nong Hoi Royal Project Development Center to voice their opposition to the Royal Forest Department which tried to demolish their five resort hotels on Aug 29. The hotels allegedly encroached on a forest and were sold to businesspeople.







The villagers said that forest authorities based the allegation on a map of the center which included wrong information, especially the names of land occupants. They proposed their land occupation be proved with aerial photographs and considered by a court.

They said that they had evidence to prove that their people had lived on the Mon Cham mountain before there was the Forest Act and national forest reserves were declared.







The villagers planned to raise the issue at the Chiang Mai provincial hall again. They earlier filed a petition through the provincial authorities but there was not any response. Their representatives planned to leave for Bangkok in the evening to file their petition to His Majesty the King. (TNA)



































