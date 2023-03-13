Thai National Elephant Day celebrated in historic city of Ayutthaya

The Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal on Monday celebrated the Thai National Elephant Day to honour elephants which have played an important role in Thai history and culture.

The province’s senior monks received alms from the elephants and mahouts, participating in the ceremony and sprinkled holy water to bless the animals.

Eighty elephants enjoyed a buffet of vegetables and fruit at the elephant village of the Royal Kraal.







The National Elephant Day was initiated by the Elephant Coordination Committee and the National Identity Board of the Secretariat of the Prime Minister to raise awareness among people to signify the importance to elephant conservation.

March 13 was designated as the National Elephant Day as on that day, the white elephant was selected to be the national animal and the symbol of the country. It was approved by the Cabinet and was announced in the Royal Decree in May 1998. (TNA)































