Thai national and foreigner found infected with XBB.1.5 Omicron have recovered

Two cases of the new Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 has been found in Thailand. However, officials have confirmed that both patients have recovered and no one close to them has been infected.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, Director General of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS), has reported that officials have found that a Thai national and a foreigner were infected with the XBB.1.5. The patients have already recovered and none of their families or close friends has been reported to be infected with this sub-variant.







Dr. Supakit stated the XBB.1.5, also known as Kraken, is a combination of two sub-variant BA2 strains. It is reported that the XBB.1.5 has become the dominant strain in Europe and the United States.

The DMS said that the department will continue to monitor these sub-variants in order to implement suitable policies to control and prevent future infections. He urged the people to continue using preventive measures such as masks, hand washing, and getting vaccinated, as these are the most effective ways to handle the disease. (NNT)



























