Thai-Myanmar border in Tak security tightened after arrest of illegal immigrants

The 35th Army Ranger Task Force has stepped up its patrols of the Thai-Myanmar border in Tak province, while the Naresuan Force has reported the arrest of five people originating from China and two illegal immigrants.







The 35th Army Ranger Task Force has set up blockades against illegal border crossing in the area of Ban Ler Tor in Mae Ramad district of Tak, and has so far apprehended a group of four men and one woman originated from China and their two guides. Searches of the group found illicit narcotics, and a further investigation based on the discovery netted an additional two illegal migrants. Assistant Ban Ler tor Headman Paker Natisaitarn, and Ta Song Yang District Chief Kitti Kratingtawach submitted all those apprehended for COVID-19 testing, and will escort them to the local police for processing.





The task force is performing patrols on foot and by motorcycle in the Mae Ramad district area, which has many natural paths that permit illegal migration. Soldiers, police, forestry officials and administrators previously erected barbed-wire fences to strengthen security. (NNT)













