Thai Ministry of Justice offers children free IQ tests, consultation

The Ministry of Justice is inviting parents to bring their children to take IQ tests for free at the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS). The move is expected to provide accurate directions for developing children who are the future of the nation.

According to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, the tests are accompanied by consultations from clinical psychologists on decision-making and its applications.







The minister noted that eligible candidates must be between the ages of 6 to 16. The CIFS provides the test free-of-charge as a New Year’s gift for the public.

Minister Somsak said that it is crucial to realize that the abilities and potential of each child are different, so parents and teachers must understand their strengths and limitations. The minister added that doing so will be helpful in appropriately planning the promotion of child development.







He also explained that the test is based on the 3rd edition of Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children. The test will be performed by licensed clinical psychologists. It will also help parents determine their children’s unique characteristics in terms of thinking, problem-solving and decision-making abilities, as well as working methods.

Interested parents can make an appointment with the CIFS now, with test results to be available within a week. (NNT)




















