Thai military officers patrol risk areas in Chiang Mai to prevent forest fires

CHIANG MAI – Hotspots have continued to aggravate the forest fire situation in Chiang Mai. The Disaster Relief Center, of the 33rd Military Circle, has dispatched military officers to patrol forest areas to prevent and extinguish forest fires throughout Chiang Mai province.







The Disaster Relief Center, of the 33rd Military Circle, has been cooperating with relevant agencies in the province to man 19 forest protection teams to patrol risk areas in Chiang Mai to prevent illegal forest burning. There are now four checkpoints to prevent people from entering forest areas in Doi Suthep and Doi Pui National Parks as well as at the entrance to Phra That Doi Suthep Ratchaworawihan Temple. The military officers also patrol forest areas in Chiang Dao district. Each day, they patrol forest areas, construct firebreaks, extinguish forest fires, set up checkpoints and raise awareness of the danger of forest fires in at least 100 areas.

MrWarawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment (MNRE), has extended his condolences and provided moral support to family members of the officers and volunteers who died while extinguishing forest fires. He has instructed the relevant agencies to provide every assistance to families of the deceased. The MNRE will allow one child or one grandchild of the deceased to work for the Royal Forest Department or the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.(NNT)











