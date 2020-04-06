Thailand celebrates Establishment of Chakri Dynasty on Monday (April 6)

BANGKOK – Across the country, provinces held ceremonies celebrating Chakri Memorial Day, honouring King Rama I accession as king and commemorating the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty.







At King Rama V Monument in front of Nonthaburi provincial hall, Governor Sujin Chaichumsak presided over the wreath laying ceremony, during which he led participants in delivering their speeches of tribute, on Chakri Memorial Day.

At the Town Hall in Sukhothai, the province today held a commemorative ceremony for Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok or King Rama I, the first king of the Rattanakosin Era and Bangkok, and founder of the Chakri Dynasty.

In Chanthaburi, the provincial governor attended the Chakri Memorial Day ceremony, where social distancing practices were enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In Krabi, a wreath laying and tribute delivering ceremony was held today, before the royal portrait of King Rama I, expressing the people’s loyalty and appreciation of the Thai monarchy. (NNT)





