Thai government denies 24-hour curfew social media rumor

BANGKOK, April 6 – The government spokeswoman denies any reports that the government will impose a 24-hour curfew. She said the possibility is a longer period expanded from the 10pm – 4am curfew.







Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the reports that the government would impose a 24-hour curfew were not true.

The permanent secretary for interior only ordered provincial governors to prepare treatment facilities and prevent any party from hoarding up products. The order was abused to support the 24-hour curfew rumor, she said.

“The government is only preparing assistance for affected people. The public should neither panic nor stockpile products. A 24-hour curfew would have severe impacts,” Ms Narumon said.

She quoted Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam as saying earlier that it was possible to extend curfew hours. If there is any more measure, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will announce it by himself, Ms Narumon said.

The present curfew was set from 10pm to 4am in order to control the coronavirus disease 2019. It was imposed after some people resisted previous disease control measures, she said. (TNA)





