Thai manufacturing sector needs more supply of vaccines to cover all workers

The Thai Chamber of Commerce sought more COVID-19 vaccine doses from the government to cover all workers in the manufacturing sector to protect the economy.

Poj Aramwattananont, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said that COVID-19 vaccine provision should cover not only workers under Section 33 of the Social Security Act but also 1.3 million workers outside the social security system for the protection of workers in all manufacturing groups. The reopening of the country and COVID-19 control required vaccinations for workers in all sectors, he said.







Ongoing vaccine supplies were insufficient and could worsen labor shortage and affect production for export and local consumption, Mr. Poj said.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce estimated economic damage so far this year at 800 billion-1 trillion baht. The damage would exceed 1 trillion baht if lockdown measures were expanded, he said.

The gross domestic product would decline by 1.5% this year, Mr. Poj said. (TNA)

































