Thai longan farmers pin hope on China

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is considering permitting Chinese traders to visit Thailand to order longan that is facing a price plunge.

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Mananya Thaiset said Chinese traders had not been allowed in due to the coronavirus disease 2019 and farmers had to considerably sell fresh longan fruits locally, causing a price plunge. Normally 70% of longan yields in the North were dried and exported to China.







Ms Mananya said she discussed the issue with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the latter advised her to seek approval from CCSA for the visit of Chinese traders. However, the traders would be quarantined for 14 days.

CCSA was considering the request, she said.

The Office of Agricultural Economics predicted longan yields in the North to reach 635,394 tons this year, up by 2.42% from 620,370 tons last year. The yields are expected to reach markets from June to September and peak at 225,127 tons in August.

Local longan prices range from 1-33 baht per kilogram depending on quality. Main markets are China and Indonesia. Longan trade is heavily affected by COVID-19.

MsManaya hoped that Chinese traders could pay their visits in August and dried longan could be then exported by land to China. (TNA)











