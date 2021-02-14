Thai logistics entrepreneurs OBM yielded Bt130 million trade value with Mekong countries

BANGKOK – Online business matching (OBM) negotiations with Myanmar and Laos has yielded a trade value of more than Bt130 million.

Department of International Trade Promotion Director-General Somdet Susomboon said the negotiations covered joint ventures, business cooperation, transportation and building a network between Thai operators and their counterparts in the 2 countries.

The OBM activities aim to promote Thai logistics entrepreneurs and develop their operations in delivering goods to the other Mekong countries. (NNT)











