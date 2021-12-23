Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge remains closed as ‘Test & Go’ suspended

The plan to reopen the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge was put on hold indefinitely due to government measures to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

The plan to allow fully vaccinated visitors to enter the kingdom at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai starting on Friday, December 24 under the quarantine-free scheme, Test & Go has been halted.







The Bridge connecting Thailand’s Nong Khai province and Laos’ Vientiane had been designated as the only land entrance under the Test & Go program.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) decided to suspend Test & Go program which included not only airports but also bridges.



The CCSA said the board will evaluate the Covid-19 situation again at the next meeting on January 4 before deciding on reopening the bridge.

Meanwhile, 200,000 visitors who have already been permitted to enter the kingdom under the Test & Go scheme will be allowed in. (NNT)



























