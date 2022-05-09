Thai-Lao border checkpoints reopen to welcome travelers

Immigration police in Nakhon Phanom province are fully ready for the reopening of two local border checkpoints with Laos including a pier to serve tourists and local people as cross-border travel is expected to be active again.

One of the checkpoints is on the 3rd Thai-Lao friendship bridge which links Nakhon Phanom and Khammouane and the other is the pier of the Muang Nakhon Phanom municipality.



Local immigration police prepared procedures for health screening and travel records. The border reopening started today (May 9) coinciding with the same activity in Laos as local authorities expected active cross-border travel after nearly three years of inactivity due to COVID-19.

Immigration police assured they were fully ready to facilitate cross-border travel with Lao counterparts. (TNA)

































