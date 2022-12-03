Thai Labor Ministry launches E-Catalog for New Year shoppers

The Ministry of Labor has organized an event showcasing products made by groups sponsored by the Department of Employment, as well as introducing an E-Catalog to provide accessibility for online shoppers in line with the New Normal lifestyle.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin presided over the event at the ministry’s Smart Job Center on Friday (2 Dec). The event featured booths showing products from various groups and communities throughout the country that can be purchased as New Year’s gifts. It also introduced the E-Catalog service, which provides a platform for selling these products to online shoppers, with 378 products from 63 groups across 45 provinces currently available for online purchase anytime, anywhere.







The labor minister encourages those wanting to buy gifts for loved ones during the New Year’s festivities to check out these products, emphasizing that their purchase will support local businesses that create career opportunities, distribute income to informal workers and help stimulate the Thai economy.







Those interested in the E-Catalog can explore and support these products on the department’s website at www.doe.go.th/vgnew. Groups with business ideas or those wanting to join groups sponsored by the department can apply for registration at their local provincial employment offices or contact the ministry’s Employment Promotion Division by calling 02-245-1317 for more information. (NNT)

































